US health expert, Dr Fauci calls for unvaccinated passengers to be barred from domestic flights

The United States’ top infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci has called for unvaccinated passengers to be barred from flights saying that removing masks on airplanes is ‘not something we should even be considering,’ .

He made his comments even as hundreds of flights in the U.S. continue to be canceled due to the spread of the Omicron variant across the country.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week programme on Sunday night, December 26, Fauci responded to Jonathan Karl’s question on the possibility of introducing a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

‘We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering,’ Fauci said.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told a senate hearing that masks ‘don’t add much, when it comes to protecting airline passengers from spreading COVID.