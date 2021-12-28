1999 politics has expired – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that the kind of politics played in 1999 has expired as young people are now taking over.
Speaking during a Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders meeting in Benin-City, the Governor stated that Nigerians youths never liked the way they were treated during the #EndSARS protest and Nigerians leaders shouldn’t wait for them to express themselves that way again.
Obaseki also said the insecurity witnessed in the country is as a result of hunger, desperation and failure of the political system.
He said;
“Nigeria is going to a new stage; there is a new paradigm. The politics we started in 1999 has now expired or is expiring.
“So anybody who is playing politics the way it was played in 1999 cannot succeed because the children who were five, six years old in 1999, today are now getting married. They are now the ones that are going to be in charge.
“So if we don’t provide leadership, they will push us aside. They…
Source: Linda Ikeji