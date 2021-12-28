1999 politics has expired – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that the kind of politics played in 1999 has expired as young people are now taking over.

Speaking during a Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders meeting in Benin-City, the Governor stated that Nigerians youths never liked the way they were treated during the #EndSARS protest and Nigerians leaders shouldn’t wait for them to express themselves that way again.

Obaseki also said the insecurity witnessed in the country is as a result of hunger, desperation and failure of the political system.

He said;