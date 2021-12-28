Akwa Ibom LG chairman imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew

The Chairman of Ikono Local Government, Mr Nyakno Uwemedimo Okoibu, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the area.

The curfew which lasts from 6am-6pm daily commenced on Tuesday, December 28th till further notice.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Council Chairman, Engr Nsisong Ntuk, stated that the restriction is necessitated by his desire to check, halt, stop or prevent cult related activities which have resulted in killings and looting of property in the area.

The statement reads in part, “The chairman of Ikono LGA, has imposed total restrictions of movement of persons, motorcycles, keke, cars, etc. within the perimeters of Ikono Local Government Area, from the hours of 6pm to 6am daily, effective from tomorrow, December 28, 2021, until further notice.

“The ban, though painful, is a child of necessity and is therefore in the overall best interest of every well-meaning indigene of Ikono and other citizens residing in the council area.

“As…