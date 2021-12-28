Enugu State Broadcasting Service gutted by fire

Enugu State Broadcasting Service located at the Independence Layout near Agric Bank Junction was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning, December 28.

The fire completely destroyed the newsroom and presenters office. HD Cameras and laptop of one of the staff was burnt to ashes.

While the official cause of the fire has not been disclosed, General Manager of the station, Chukwuma Ogbonna who confirmed that the fire has been put out by firefighters, also revealed that it was the second fire incident at the station this year.

Though the first fire incident is still a puzzle, Ogbonna said the second fire incident could be attributed to power surge.