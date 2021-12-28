Fight breaks out in church while Pastor was preaching (video)

A fight broke out in a church at US state of Tennesse on Sunday December 26, while a Pastor was preaching.

As the Pastor preached at Olivet Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a man was captured on video moving towards another male member of church sitting in the front row.

After he threw the first punch, the guy who was sitting instantly engages, and the 2 go off-screen as they continue punching each other.

The preacher, Bishop Kevin Adams tried in vain to stop the fight, saying, “Stop it, Marcus. Marcus, come on.”

It’s unclear how long the fight went on, because someone pulled the plug on the Church’s live stream.