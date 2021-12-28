Ghanaian police threaten to jail pastors and prophets who predict evil things about the country





As the world draws nearer to celebrating the new year 2022, the Ghanaian Police Service has warned religious leaders in the country against prophesying “harm, danger and death” and others that could “create tension and panic” in the country.

Clergymen are known to make prophecies about countries and people as a new year emerges.

In a statement released by its Director, Public Affairs, Supt. Alexander Obeng, the Ghanaian police said persons found guilty of causing tension in the Ghanaian society through injurious prophecies are liable to a five-year jail term.



”GHANA POLICE SERVICE STATEMENT ON COMMUNICATION OF PROPHECIES AND THEIR LEGAL IMPLICATIONS 1. As the year 2021 draws to a close, the Ghana Police Service wishes to draw the attention of Ghanaians, especially religious groups, to the fact that whereas we have the right to religion, freedom of worship and free speech, all of these rights are subject to the respect for the rights and freedoms of others according to our…





Source: Linda Ikeji