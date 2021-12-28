My arrest politically motivated. I thought they were going to assassinate me -Uche Nwosu

Politician, Uche Nwosu, has described his arrest by security agents at St Peter’s Anglican church Eziama Obaire in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state last Sunday, December 26, as politically motivated and that he thought he was going to be assassinated.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, the state capital today, December 28, Nwosu, a son-in-law to a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, said his arrest was sanctioned by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Recounting his ordeal, Nwosu said he was arrested in church, stripped half-naked, handcuffed, taken to Enugu airport, and boarded a chartered aircraft to Abuja on the orders of the state governor.

He said that he had no hands in the insecurity in the state, saying that the young man who accused him in a viral video of giving him money to escalate insecurity in the state was asked to implicate him.

Nwosu, in an emotional-laden voice, said those who “abducted me were masked, hijacked me in church…