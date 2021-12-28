



Comedienne Maraji has shared photos from her wedding ceremony with her husband. Maraji disclosed that it was small wedding which was attended by her family and that of her husband. She also revealed that it was held in a sitting room, less than one month after they decided they were ready to get married. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post See photos from wedding ceremony of Comedienne Maraji and her husband appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

