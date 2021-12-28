Two Afghan brothers strangle, dismember and put their sisters body into suitcase then bury it because of her western way of life

Two brothers from Afghanistan have been charged by the German government for murdering their sister ‘because of her Western way of life’.

The men, identified only as Sayed H., 26, and Seyed H., 22, due to Germany’s privacy laws, allegedly lured their 34-year-old sister Maryam H. to a meeting in Berlin on July 13, before choking, strangling and cutting her throat.

Prosecutors say that the brothers dismembered their sister, a mother-of-two’s body and then took a taxi to a train station later that day with her body in a suitcase as punishment for her western lifestyle.

CCTV footage appears to show Sayed and Seyed lifting the black duffle bag they had bought from Primark for 60 euros (£50) onto a train at the Südkreuz train station in Berlin.

The brothers are accused of travelling to Bavaria by train before driving to a wooded area close to Sayed’s home near Holzkirchen, where they buried Maryam’s body in a shallow grave.

After her body was found, an autopsy concluded…