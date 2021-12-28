We burnt Bolt driver alive because he refused to hand over his car keys

The Western Regional Police Command in Ghana has arrested three Senior High School students for allegedly setting a Bolt driver ablaze.

Patrick Baidoo, aged 18; Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, aged 17; and Adolf Eshun, aged 17, lit Naval officer AB1, Boateng Okyere Boateng on fire at Bakano in Sekondi on Wednesday, December 22.

The Bolt driver died at the 37 military hospital after he was transferred there from the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

According to Police, the three suspects confessed to committing the heinous act following the driver’s unwillingness to hand over the keys to them as they tried to snatch the car.

The Public Relations Officer of the regional police command, Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.

“At about 5 pm on December 24, our team from the Regional Intelligence and Operation Unit, based on some intelligence, conducted an operation and arrested three suspects namely Patrick Baidoo, aged…