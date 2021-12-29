Abductors of Plateau monarch demand N50m ransom

The abductors of the paramount ruler of Pyem Chiefdom, Charles Mato Dakat, have demanded N50million ransom before he can regain his freedom.

A source in the traditional council, who pleaded not to be named, said the abductors spoke with some members through the monarch’s phone, The Nation reports.

The source said: “We were able to communicate with them. It was the paramount ruler who first called and spoke to us.

“Thereafter, the abductors talked to us using the paramount ruler’s telephone.

“They told us that the paramount ruler is being treated well and is okay, and that they don’t have the intention of harming him.

“They said all they were demanding is the sum of N50million for his release. That is all I can tell you for now.”