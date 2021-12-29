Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have reportedly got officially divorced 10 years after separating.

The exes were estranged for years after Maria filed for divorce back in July 2011 after Arnold welcomed a son with their housekeeper back in 1997.

According to TMZ, the divorce has been mediated by a private judge and that judge signed off on the divorce earlier this month.

However, it reportedly needed to be entered into the court system by a sitting judge, which happened on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28.

Both Arnold and Maria moved on years ago and they both have been in relationships but stayed cordial with each other.

They have also have gatherings with their four children over the past decade since their relationship ended.

Arnold and Maria got married in 1986 and have four children together: Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

The journalist filed for divorce after learning the news that he’d fathered a child – Joseph…