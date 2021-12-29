Drunk Herbalist dies after his dog bit his private part in Calabar

A 60-year-old herbalist in Calabar, Cross Rivers state, Ani Ikoneto, has died after his private part was bitten off and eaten by his dog.

According to neighbors who spoke to Vanguard, Ikoneto who resides at number 12, Jebbs Street in Calabar South, went on a drinking spree on Christmas Eve and returned home drunk.

“When he came back, we had gone to bed but some people were still outside. He went inside his room and slept off without shutting the door and because of too much drink, he excreted on himself. His dog that was outside smelt the poo and went inside to eat it. In the process, the dog ate his private parts thinking it was meat or part of the excreta,” Itoro his neighbor said

According to him, the man raised the alarm, prompting neighbors to rush into his apartment and discover what had happened.