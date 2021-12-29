France shuts down mosque over radical preaching by Imam that incites Muslims against Christians, gays and Jews

France has ordered the closure of a mosque in the northern part of the country because of the radical nature of its imam’s preaching.

The mosque in Beauvais, a town of 50,000 people about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Paris, will remain shut for six months, according to the prefecture of the Oise region where Beauvais is located.

The government said the sermons by the Imam incite hatred, violence and “defend jihad.”

This comes two weeks after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he had triggered the procedure to close the site because the imam there “is targeting Christians, homosexuals and Jews” in his sermons. This, the minister said, was “unacceptable”.

French paper, Courrier Picard reported this month that the mosque’s imam was a recent convert to Islam.

The paper quoted a lawyer for the association managing the mosque as saying that his remarks had been “taken out of context”, and said that the imam had been suspended from his duties…