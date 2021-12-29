Garba Shehu recovers from COVID19 

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID19.
Shehu went into isolation last week after testing positive for the virus. He shared news of his recovery on his Facebook page this afternoon.
”I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who called or texted expressing your concerns for me. May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.” he wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji