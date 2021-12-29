New deaths recorded in Bauchi and Ebonyi as Nigeria’s death toll rises to 92

Bauchi and Ebonyi States have recorded new deaths from Lassa fever as Nigeria’s death toll from the disease since the beginning of 2021 rises to 92 according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this in its latest situation report on the outbreak of the disease in the country on Tuesday, December 28.

Lassa fever is an acute viral illness and a viral haemorrhagic fever first reported in the Lassa community in Borno State when two missionary nurses died from an unusual febrile illness.

Since then, Nigeria has continued to report cases and outbreaks and the disease is increasingly recognised to be endemic in many parts of West Africa.

Lassa virus is transmitted to man by infected multi-mammate rats and humans become infected from direct contact with the urine and faeces of the rat carrying the virus.

People also contract the disease by touching soiled objects, eating contaminated food, or exposure to open cuts or sores.

Data from the report for…