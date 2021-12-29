Police patrol van chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ crushes policeman to death in Ekiti

A policeman identified as Supol Ayeni has been crushed to death by a patrol van belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Ekiti State Police Command along Federal Polytechnic, Ado/Ijan Road on Tuesday evening, December 28.

 

SaharaReporters reports that the RRS operatives were allegedly chasing suspected fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys when they hit their colleague who was on a motorcycle. It was learnt that Supol Ayeni who was attached to Odo Ado police state died on the spot.

 

“He actually came home to eat, his wife has a shop around Aba Ebira in the polytechnic community. There is this bad spot along the road, beside the silo, so the deceased came to his wife’s shop to eat. He came with one of his friends motorcycle. He was working at Odo Ado which is not that far from here.

The RRS operatives were in two hilux vehicles chasing a Benz. I don't know where they were chasing the guys from, as they were about to overtake the Benz, the…



