Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers

Nigerians have been warned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), against patronising hawkers of herbal concoctions.
NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said such concotions lack storage standards and might be coming from a non-credible source.
Adeyeye added that though some herbal medicines work, consumers must ensure that they had passed NAFDAC’s safety and efficacy tests.
She said;
“For the liquid herbal concoctions, especially after four or five days, it starts growing bacteria.
“Even if the herbal concoction has some medicinal properties, the bacteria will kill the person first that is taking it.
“Many of our herbal medicines work but we have to do a lot of research to show how they work, at what level are we supposed to be taking them so that it will not get to the toxicity level.”
