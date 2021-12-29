Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers

Nigerians have been warned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), against patronising hawkers of herbal concoctions.

NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said such concotions lack storage standards and might be coming from a non-credible source.

Adeyeye added that though some herbal medicines work, consumers must ensure that they had passed NAFDAC’s safety and efficacy tests.

She said;