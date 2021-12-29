Ukraine military trains its civilians on how to defend themselves if the country is invaded by Russia (photos)

The Ukraine Military has started training its civilians on how to defend the territorial integrity of their nation in the event of a Russian invasion.

Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent months, as fears have mounted that Russia who have amassed around 100,000 troops on its side of the border is plotting to launch a large-scale attack.

The Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the name given to the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces held training exercises on Tuesday, December 28.

During the training which occured at a forested area just outside Ukraine’s capital Kiev, mock Russian troops ambush camouflage-clad army reservists.

The would-be Ukrainian soldiers, who include architects and researchers in their ranks, return fire with replica Kalashnikovs as imitation smoke grenades explode around them.