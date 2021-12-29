Women who have more s3x ‘have better developed brains’

Scientific researchers have found the brain region linked to genital touch in women and it seems it’s better developed in women sho have sex regularly.

The study, recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience, analysed the connection between touch and cerebral development in 20 adult females.

As part of the research, female volunteers – between the ages of 18 and 45 – had their clitorises stimulated by a vibrating object placed above their underwear, while their brains were scanned.

Researchers also asked female volunteers how frequently they had had sex over the past year.

As the device vibrated, the somatosensory cortex region of the brain was activated.

Researchers then measured the thickness of that brain area, finding it was bigger in females who reported having more sex.

“We found an association between the frequency of genital intercourse and the thickness of the individually mapped genital field,” explains study co-author Dr. Christine Heim…