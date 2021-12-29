You are talented but your ego is consuming you

Music producer, Samklef has tackled Ghanaian music star, Shatta Wale over a tweet he shared in continuation of his rant about Nigerians shining on the global market. 

 

Shatta Wale had gone off on a rant about Nigerians not giving same publicity he claimed Ghanaians give Nigerian singers. In a new tweet he shared, he told Nigerians to enjoy their shine on the global market as the tables will soon turn.

 

Stating that Ghanaians will soon shine on the global market, he added that Nigerians shouldn’t come complaining at that time.

 

Reacting to this, Samklef noted that Shatta Wale is talented but his ego is consuming him. He asked him to be humble and seek help if that’s what he wants. 

 

The music producer added that the Ghanaian singer is on a lonely battle and also using Nigeria for clouts. 

 

