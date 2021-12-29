You gave up your fame just to give us a home

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, and his wife, Jumobi, are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today December 29.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, RMD thanked and expressed his love for Jumobi. Describing her as strong and courageous, RMD mentioned that the former TV presenter, gave up her fame to make them a home.

Read his post below

”Can’t believe we are 21 years today!

My Abike

My Abk

My Abiks

Strong and courageous

Gave up your fame

To make us a home!

“One in the family is enough”

You said! Unworthy me.

Thank you for yesterday

Today

And forever.

I love you big time!

PS: When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me. I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose were flared would be a good place to start the conversation.

See how well and fine we both are now!

What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha!”