You’re spitting on the dignity of Ghanaians

Nigerian singer, Rema has been dragged into an exchange by controversial Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale following a tweet he shared about his scheduled trip to Ghana tomorrow.

 

The Nigerian singer had tweeted about getting ’10 Ghana girls once he lands tomorrow’. 

 

Reacting to the tweet, Shatta Wale claimed the Nigerian singer is spitting on the dignity of Ghanaians with such comment and also disrespecting Ghanaian women. 

 

Responding to Shatta’s claim, Rema shared a lyric from his hit single “woman” which read “I too like woman”.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

