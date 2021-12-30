Four suspects arrested for horrific murder of 82-year-old woman, her daughter and three grandchildren in South Africa

Police have arrested four suspects for the horrific killing of a family of five, including an 82-year-old grandmother, her daughter and three grandsons in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene hailed the work of the detectives in the swift arrest of the suspects believed to be involved in the killings which occurred at Tshisane Locality, in Tsolo on Wednesday morning, December 29.

“The arrests on Wednesday afternoon and evening followed after the murder of five members of one family on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 in the morning. The police were alerted to the incident by members of the local community,” police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana says in a statement on Thursday.

“According to the information a family of five (5) people aged between 18 and 82 were sleeping in their home, when the suspects entered their different rooms and started firing shots at them. The motive for the incident is not…