Kidnapped Ekiti chief and others regain freedom

Emmanuel Obafemi, a traditional Chief in Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State and the two other cocoa merchants he was kidnapped with, have been freed.

While Obafemi was abducted on his farm located along Ado-Ijan Road last Thursday and taken to an unknown destination, the two cocoa merchants who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan, were kidnapped on Saturday December 25 along Ijan-Ise Road.

The trio were freed after paying a cumulative sum of N4 million as ransom. They were released along Ikere Road around 3:00 a.m. yesterday December 29, and have been reunited with their families.

A family source told The Nation that Obafemi paid the sum of N2 million before being released.

The source said;

“I confirm to you that Chief Obafemi paid N2 million while the two other cocoa merchants paid another N2 million before they were released around 3:00 a.m. yesterday.”

Police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu…