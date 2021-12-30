Nigerian man arrested in Cambodia over romance scam

A 47-year-old Nigerian national, Chukwueke Felix Chibueze, has been arrested in Cambodia over alleged romance scam.

Officers from the Anti-Technology Crime Department of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police with the coordination of the Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, National Police Commissioner, Gen. Neth Savoeun, cracked down on the accused on Sunday, December 26.

The Director of the Anti-Technology Crime Department, Lt. Gen. Chea Pov, who led the crackdown, said Chibueze created fake accounts on social media and pretended to be a rich man living overseas.

The suspect who lives in Phnom Penh, would befriend unsuspecting women and then pretend to fall in love with them.

When the women were hooked, he would ask them to send money and other precious possessions to him.

When his victim can no longer give him those things, he would cut off all communications with them.

Chibueze was produced in court and remanded in police custody on…