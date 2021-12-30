Nigerian nurse jailed for sexually abusing patients in US

A Nigerian nurse practising in the U.S. has been jailed for sexually abusing patients in the U.S.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, a former nurse aide, was on Tuesday, December 28, sentenced to three years in prison by a U.S court after pleading guilty to sexually abusing patients.

The 59-year-old was accused of having sexual contact with two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

Uwadiegwu, who pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of gross sexual imposition, was previously indicted on 3 rape charges and 3 charges of gross sexual imposition. The rape charges and one of the gross sexual imposition counts were dropped as part of the plea.

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence. However, his attorney unsuccessfully argued in court that Uwadiegwu was not a repeat offender and only a “moderate risk.”

Asides being sentenced to jail, he will also be required to register as a Tier I sex offender for at least 15…