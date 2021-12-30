RMD’s daughter, Nichole addresses her friends and associates who have a crush on her father

Onome Nichole, the daughter of veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and late wife, May Ellen-Ezekiel, has told all her friends and associates who have a crush on her father to calm down.

Nicole stated this on Wednesday, while celebrating her father and ‘bonus mom’ Jumobi, on their 21st wedding anniversary.

Sharing the video posted by the actor on his wedding anniversary, she wrote:

“Happy 21st wedding anniversary to my dad and bonus mom,”

“And to all my friends and associates with crushes, let this calm you down.”