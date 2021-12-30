Rolad Properties Wrap Up The Year in Grand Style, Rewards Outstanding Staff Members

The Management and Staff members of Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited have wrapped up the year beautifully by hosting clients, family and friends to an exquisite End of the Year Party at Pearl Event Garden, Lekki Phase 1.

In his speech, the company’s Founder and Managing Director, Dotun Oloyede noted that 2021 has been a beautiful year with God at the centre of every decision made, which has resulted in record breaking feats.

While thanking staff members for their diligence and commitment to the progress of the company, Oloyede admonished everyone to always strive for excellence in all their endeavours because there is always a reward, whether immediate or in the long run.

He noted that 2022 has many goodies in store for clients and potential clients alike, as the company is set to launch new products, like the Smart Homes project- First Fountain Courts in the Lekki area of Lagos and the Id?ra De Project, a blend of comfort and luxury in the Mowe area of Ogun…