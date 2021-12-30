Take Nigeria back to security level under ex-president Jonathan

Members of the Coalition of the Northern Groups (CNG) have asked President Buhari to return Nigeria to the era of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan when the country experienced a certain level of insecurity.
The CNG’s Director of Strategic Communications, Ismail Musa, made the call while featuring on Vanguard live on Wednesday December 29. The group lamented the alarming rate of killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity across the country and knocked President Buhari over his handling of insecurity in the country.
“What we are begging them for now is, you know human life is very important; in fact, it’s very key.
If you can do something, in fact, if you can take us back to the insecurity you met on board that will be tolerable to a large extent to say well he has taken us back to (former President Goodluck) Jonathan’s standard we are crying about. I mean the killings at that time; the statistics are there to speak for themselves.
So really as far as I am concerned,…
Source: Linda Ikeji