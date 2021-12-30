Victory Idewele Foundation Impacts 500 Persons in Abuja IDP Camp

As part of efforts to ameliorate the plight of the disadvantaged in Nigeria while putting smiles on their faces this season, the Victory Idewele Foundation, VIF, on Tuesday 28th December 2021, offered free medical services, donated food items/relief materials and offered 10 scholarships to those living at the New Kuchingoro IDP Camp in Abuja,

According to the Founder, Innocent Idewele, the essence of the visit is to give the IDPs a sense of belonging during and after the festive period.

He stated that the New Kuchingoro IDP Camp is a place that needs serious attention from government and nongovernmental organizations, hence the reason why the Foundation is doing all that it can to add value to the lives of those living there.

“We are here for a medical outreach; we are giving out scholarships to 10 students, we are also donating food items and toiletries to them as well. I chose Kuchingoro IDP camp because some years ago, I saw how they were living, and I said…