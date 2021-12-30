Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old notorious bandit who specialized in kidnapping, bandirty, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes in Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas of the state.

The bandit, Sani Mati a.ka. Mai-Yanmata, was a member of a notorious bandit kingpin,Turji but now operating under another gang of bandits known as Kachalla Sani Black.

Kachalla Black is a notorious bandit terrorizing communities and commuters in Northern Zamfara.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday December 29, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ayuba Elkanah, said the bandit was arrested while trying to block a highway around a community called Koliya with the intent to unleash mayhem on commuters and abduct innocent citizens.

“On the 28th December, 2021 at about 0500hrs, Police Tactical operatives deployed along Zurmi axis while on confidence building patrol acted on intelligence information that led to the arrest a…