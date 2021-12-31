Businesswoman shares video of woman who allegedly bought items worth N132k from her shop with a fake alert in Kaduna (video)

A businesswoman has shared a CCTV footage of a woman who allegedly bought items worth N132k from her shop with a fake alert in Kaduna.

Kudiratu Asiyah Jinadu said the woman who dropped a fake number, had claimed she wanted to check one of the dresses she bought in a hotel she lodged in, but it was discovered she never lodged there. She is now seeking for any information which could help in identifying the woman.

The shop owner wrote;