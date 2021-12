Agbani Darego has revealed that she has 2 kids and she welcomed the first at 35 plus.

She made this known while answering a question from a follower about pressure to have kids at a certain age.

Agbani responded, “My take, don’t do anything cause society demands it of you. Do it for you, in your own time and pace.

She added that kids are a blessing but only if you desire them and are ready to have them.