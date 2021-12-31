Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria set for next stage

Excitement continues to build up as regional champions have emerged in the on-going Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria. The auditions for the competition, which were recently wrapped up with the Lagos regional battles, were roundly described as “captivating”, following earlier outings in Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Benin.

At a media parley and interactive session hosted by Globacom on Thursday, the company provided updates on the conclusion of regional auditions of the competition nationwide, and equally explained the next steps of the competition which will involve dance mentorship programme for all regional winners, and plans to air the entire show early next year to all Nigerians, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the show which will also be aired live on television.

According to the telecommunications solutions provider, thousands of budding dancers stormed the various venues of the regional auditions to showcase their dancing skills as the quest to…