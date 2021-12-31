Inmate who escaped from Edo prison arrested for kidnapping as police rescue three kidnap victims

The Edo State Police Command has rescued kidnapped victims and arrested one of the suspected kidnappers.

Spokesperson of the command, Kontongs Bello, in a statement on Friday, said that the arrested suspect turned out to be one of the inmates who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre in Benin city during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest in the state.

“On the 29/12/2021 at about 1430hrs Operatives of the Edo State Police Command through Ugbowo division led by the Disional police officer (DPO), CSP Albert Udeme received information that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped kelvin Omonedo ‘M’ , Adeleke Wasiu ‘M’ at Olienhen street and proceeded to ukhumwem Road in Benin City, where they also kidnapped the duo of Irene Edenabuohen ‘F’ and Rosemary Ojegue ‘F’,” Bello stated.

“On receipt of the information, police operatives from the division immediately swung into action, trailed and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, the superior firepower…