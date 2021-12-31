Man gets 70 strokes of cane for stealing Keke tyres in Bayelsa

A young man identified as Pere Joseph has been given 70 strokes of cane for allegedly stealing three tricycle tyres in Agudama-Epie area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the Central Youth President of the community, Comrade Izibeyame Prudent, the suspect was caught in the early hours of Wednesday, December 29.

The suspect confessed to have sold the stolen tyres for N3k each. He was handed over to the police after receiving the punishment. Read his post below:

YOU SEE THIS GUY CALLED PERE JOSEPH FROM EKEREMOR MAIN TOWN CURRENTLY RESIDING WITH HIS PARENT AT AKENDHUN II COMMUNITY, IN AGUDAMA-EPIE CITY, YENAGOA OF BAYELSA STATE.

THIS CRIMINAL LOOSED 3 DIFFERENT KEKE NAPE TYRES ON SATURDAY 25TH DEC AT ABOUT 2a.m AGAINST SUNDAY. HE WAS CAUGHT BY THE VIGILANTE GROUP OF BIOGBOLO COMMUNITY, IN AGUDAMA-EPIE TOWN, BUT ESCAPED.

HE HAS BEEN A WANTED PERSON TILL YESTERDAY NIGHT AT ABOUT 8p.m WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED BY THE YOUTHS OF BIOGBOLO COMMUNITY IN AGUDAMA-EPIE…