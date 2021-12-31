Man nabbed with bundles of marijuana strapped around his body

Police in Busia County, Kenya have arrested a 40-year-old man ferrying bundles of marijuana in a bag strapped around his body.

The man identified as Albert Wabwire was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, December 30, at the Sio area walking on from Busia to Matayos.

Police said that upon conducting a search, they found him with marijuana in the bag he was carrying while the other was strapped around his body in sacks and rubber bands.

The man is currently being held at Busia police station awaiting arraignment on Friday.