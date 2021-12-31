National Assembly will remove direct primary clause in electoral bill. It’s not easy to override Buhari’s veto





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the national assembly will be removing the direct primary clause which has generated lots of controversy, when they resume from recess.

The speaker who spoke while unveiling some projects in Surulere, Lagos State, on Thursday December 30, also described the process of overriding the President’s veto as difficult.

“If you follow the history of the amendment of the direct and indirect primary bill, I initiated that amendment bill for a good reason and it is for people to participate in elections. These are the people you see around when you campaign every four years. “For me, it does not make sense that these people do not have a voice in who represents them. It is part of being used and I didn’t like that. Most of us are reformers and one of the ways to reform the system is to make it more accountable and to make the people have a voice in who represents them as opposed to a few people sitting in the…





Source: Linda Ikeji