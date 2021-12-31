Our senior officers are conniving with oil thieves – Navy

The Nigerian Navy has said that some of its senior personnel are colluding with bunkers, oil thieves and other maritime criminals to sabotage the nation’s economy.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A.Z. Gambo who said that they will be going hard on such personnel, warned that any act of collusion with criminals or sabotage of measures emplaced to checkmate illegalities would be met with stiff sanctions in accordance with the law of the land.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony of newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Navy on Thursday December 30, Gambo also noted that they are recording significant success in the fight against maritime crimes.

He said;

“While there are significant achievements in the fight against these maritime crimes, there are a pocket of personnel still colluding with criminals to sabotage these efforts.”

Noting that 2021 brought significant disruption in all facets of national lives and has pushed the Armed Forces…