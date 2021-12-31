Police gun down member of armed robbery gang that killed three persons in Delta community, recover arms (video)

Photo of the two robbers shot

Armed robbers have killed three persons while trying to escape from scene of an operation in Delta State.

The victims, all males, were killed by the robbers who shot indiscriminately while escaping at the Mofor Park in Udu Local Local Government Area of the state at about 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30.

According to an eyewitness, the fleeing robbers shot at the victims while trying to clear their way towards the Otokutu axis of the DSC expressway.



“They were coming from Udu and heading towards Otokutu area. So it seems they were stuck at that Mofor Park area and fired the shots, killing the four men.” the witness said.

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said two of the robbers were injured during gun duel with police operatives. One of them later died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

The PPRO said the gang’s operational vehicle, one…