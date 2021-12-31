Popular Buhari supporter who vowed not to leave the President dumps him after bandits abducted five of his brothers

A staunch supporter of President Buhari has publicly dumped the President following the recent abduction of five of his brothers by bandits in Sokoto state on December 12.

Bandits had abducted over 20 people in separate attacks on communities in the Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State. Immediately after the abduction, Saidu took to his Facebook page to announce that five of his brothers were among the 20 residents abducted.

“All the five men taken in our house are my brothers. The bandits didn’t kill anyone in our community but they took many people in that operation alone. We are waiting for them (bandits) to call for the ransom. Please include my brothers and other victims in your prayers,” he wrote in Hausa

Speaking two days after the abduction, Saidu said the kidnappers had contacted the family and family members had started contributing money to pay the ransom. He, however, did not state the amount requested.

Saidu, who is popular on social…