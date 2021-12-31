Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but Nigeria does not reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana

Stonebwoy has released a statement reacting to Shatta Wale’s accusation that Ghanaian artistes support Nigerian artistes but Nigerians to not do same for Ghanaian artistes.

He said that Nigerian artistes have done well to mark many of the “biggest milestones in the entertainment scene and is putting Africa on the global map”.

However, he added that with great power comes great responsibility and Nigerian artistes should carry the “responsibility of helping to forge a united African front by deliberately allowing music from other African nations which pollinate Nigerian music to flourish on Nigerian platforms on local and international levels”.

He said that his countryman, Shatta Wale, may not have approached the issue the right way but tthat Shatta Wale’s concern is valid

Stonebwoy wrote: “The topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention.”

