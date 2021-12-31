Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Benue State on Thursday December 30, said it recovered dead bodies of three missing young people who went on Christmas picnic at River Buruku in Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased were among hundreds of youths who had gathered for the said picnic cum carnival despite warnings by the state government and security agencies.

The Public Relations Officer of the command in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Corps, Ejelikwu Anebi Michael, listed the names of the deceased trio as, Chiater Achir, 18, Aondoso Iorliam, 20 and Aondogu Gbir, 30.

“On Friday 24th December, 2021, at about 1020hrs, The Command got credible Intelligence about the Illegal gathering of youths in hundreds of thousands at the River Buruku for what they termed as Picnic and Carnival,” he stated.

“The Benue State Government and Tiv Traditional Council have at different intervals banned this Carnival owing to its negative…