Young man tied to pole and brutally flogged after being accused of stealing soap in Bayelsa community

A lawyer, Ebi Robert has filed a case on behalf of one Otoworo Woyengidenyefa Collins, over alleged violation of his fundamental human right by four member of Okolobiri community in Bayelsa state

In the post shared on Facebook today, December 30, Barrister Robert alleged that the victim was paraded in the community, beaten, harassed, tied to a pole and publicly flogged after he was wrongly accused of stealing soap in a supermarket. Read below:

“I have finally filed a case on the instruction of the Applicant against the breach of his right to dignity of Human Person.

Until this case, the Applicant was a member of the Youth Exco in the Okolobiri community. He was wrongly accused by a supermarket management for theft of soap which he said he didn’t commit.

“The supermarket management also affirmed his innocence after thorough interrogation, and then withdrew themselves from the issue for wrongly accusing the Applicant.

“However, despite the lack of evidence of…