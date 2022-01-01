10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers’ den in Anambra

10 kidnappers were killed on Friday December 31, when the Special Force Squad of the Nigerian Navy Base, Onitsha stormed the Ochan Forest, the Anambra State base of kidnappers.

While some members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds, five of the kidnappers were arrested.

Leader of the naval team, Suleiman Agabi who paraded the suspects at the naval base, said they stormed the kidnappers’ hideouts at about 1:20 am on Friday December 31, after gathering intelligence on their operation.

Agabi said the suspected kidnappers were the masterminds of the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji. The monarch was kidnapped on November 15, 2021.

The suspects are currently making confessional statements in connection to the abduction of the monarch.