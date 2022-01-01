12 crushed to death with 17 other injured in New Year’s Eve stampede at a shrine in India (photos)

About 12 people have been crushed to death and 17 other left injured in a New Year’s Eve stampede at a hilltop shrine in India.

The horror incident unfolded at around 2.40am as people gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

According to local reports, an argument broke out as the huge crowds got out of control, triggering a stampede.

Authorities said at least 12 people were killed in the stampede, while more than a dozen were rushed to hospital – some with “serious” injuries.

Gopal Dutt, block medical officer of Community Health Centre, said the wounded were transported to Naraina Hospital after a rescue operation.

Officials said the bodies of the victims, said to be from Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, were taken to a hospital in the Katra base camp for identification.

Dilbag Singh, Jammu, and Kashmir Director General of Police, said there appeared to have been a “minor altercation” between a group of young…