Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Stoppage time Rodrigo goal wins entertaining clash)

A stoppage-time goal from Rodrigo helped table topping Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal in an entertaining encounter on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Rodrigo scored from a loose ball at close range in the 93rd minute to complete a second half fightback and secure City’s 11th consecutive victory in the competition.

 

Manchester City are now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

 

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City fell behind when Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka collected Kieran Tierney’s pass to score during a first half in which the Gunners played very well and dominated.

 

But during the second half, Arsenal started playing poorly, and Mancity forward, Riyad Mahrez stepped up to convert a 57th minute penalty and turn the score to 1-1.

 

Arsenal had their own appeal for a penalty turned down in the first half after Ederson collided with Martin Odegaard as he cleared the ball.

The match looked destined to end as a draw, however,…



Source: Linda Ikeji

