



Big Brother Naija star, Omashola has gotten a YES after proposing to his girlfriend underwater. Sharing a video from the proposal, the reality show star noted that "2021 had a lot of secrets" but his biggest highlight was when his girlfriend said YES. Omashola wrote; 2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history.Please don’t ask me what happened.Happy New Year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post BBNaijas Omashola proposes to his girlfriend underwater (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

