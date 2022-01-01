BBNaijaâs Omashola proposes to his girlfriend underwater (video)

BBNaijas Omashola proposes to his girlfriend underwaterBig Brother Naija star, Omashola has gotten a YES after proposing to his girlfriend underwater.  Sharing a video from the proposal, the reality show star noted that "2021 had a lot of secrets" but his biggest highlight was when his girlfriend said YES.  Omashola wrote;  2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history.Please don’t ask me what happened.Happy New Year.      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post BBNaijas Omashola proposes to his girlfriend underwater (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



