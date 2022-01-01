China bans footballers from getting tattoos and tells current football stars to remove old ones

China has banned it’s national team footballers from getting tattoos and has also instructed players to remove or cover the ones they have.

In the latest development, China’s sporting administration body has also prohibited the football selectors from recruiting new players with tattoos at both the national and the youth squad levels.

According to the Chinese administration, this move would help create a ‘good example for society.

As part of the new rules, popular and experienced international footballer Zhang Linpeng has been told to cover up his tattoos while playing for both the national team as well as club Guangzhou FC.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, December 30, China’s General Administration of Sport (GAS) instructed national players to remove or cover their tattoos during both trainings and competitions.

“National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant requirements of the management measures… (and) fully demonstrate…